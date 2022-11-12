'Paintings from Myanmar, Southeast Asia' exhibit to open at Viterbo

“Paintings from Myanmar, Southeast Asia,” an exhibit featuring the works of 36 contemporary artists from Myanmar (formerly known as Burma), will open Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Viterbo University Gallery.

“These paintings depict the dreams, aspirations, and lived realities of local artists during a time of relative freedom,” said Ian Hanson of the University of Hong Kong. “Created in the years following 2011 when a military-backed civilian government replaced oppressive rule by military junta and the country once famous for its seclusion re-entered the world stage, the paintings illustrate then current artistic practice in Myanmar and present a series of creative viewpoints on a rapidly changing society.”

This traveling exhibit originated at the University of Hong Kong and has been hosted by universities across the U.S., including Harvard, Yale, Duke and the University of North Carolina. It is now making its way across the Midwest.

The show will run until Wednesday, Dec. 7. There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session. For the full schedule of Viterbo University gallery exhibits, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/art-track/viterbo-university-gallery.