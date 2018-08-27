The Coulee Region is a good place to ride a bike, say organizers of a pair of Labor Day weekend events designed to get people on their bikes and in the streets.
The second annual Open Streets La Crosse will clear certain city streets between Cameron and Burns parks from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, coinciding with the annual La Crosse Bike Fest, which runs Friday through Monday in Riverside Park.
“The idea is to use city streets in a different way than usual, to think of streets as really community space, places where people can really live and recreate and socialize,” said Carolyn Dvorak of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, who is organizing Open Streets La Crosse.
The free event, which closes off portions of King Street, Fifth Avenue and Main Street to cars, includes music, art, games and yoga from five different local yoga studios, a fair trade fashion show and a pet parade right down the middle of the street.
It’s a great place to go for people who aren’t quite used to biking on the street and want to give it a shot, Dvorak said, and will include demonstrations of protected bike lanes and using the bike racks on La Crosse’s MTU buses.
“If you’ve ever thought about traveling with your bike partway on a trip, maybe bring your bike and ride home someplace, this will give you a chance to try it out,” Dvorak said.
It’s no coincidence that Open Streets La Crosse is happening the same weekend as the Bike Fest, she said. Both celebrate what makes La Crosse special.
“La Crosse is a great biking town because it’s flat, it’s compact because we’re stuck between the bluffs and the river, and we have a great historic downtown,” Bike Fest organizer Longhurst said. “We sort of take that for granted and not everybody can do that. This is a great celebration of that.”
The event is put on through Explore La Crosse, organized by director of sports and events Jeremiah Burish. It brings in hundreds of people each year and Burish is expecting at least 200 again this year.
“We live in a really unique area here and the terrain that we have, the Driftless Region, is a little different from anything else in the country,” Burish said.
It offers a little bit of everything with great road cycling in La Crosse and access to good gravel roads for cycling right across the bridge in Houston County, Minn.
“That’s fantastic because we have a lot of old favorites that people like to do, but we’re also trying some new things this year,” Longhurst said.
The biggest change is the introduction of the Gran Fondo, which follows a new trend in bicycling.
“It’s a little more unique. It’s different. It’s really big in Europe and it’s growing in the U.S.,” Burish said.
The Gran Fondo organizer Christopher Stindt says it’s not really a race and it’s not really a regular ride.
“It kind of straddles the line between racing and just general riding,” Stindt said.
Everyone leaves from the starting line at Riverside Park at about the same time and sections of the ride are timed, letting people either compete against their own times or against one another, depending on how competitive they are.
The routes over the two-day rides range of 24 miles to 58 miles and will showcase why Stindt says the Driftless Region is one of the best places on earth to ride a bike, including ridge-top trails that offer a panoramic view of the Mississippi River to coulees which showcase the plant and animal life of the area.
“You don’t have to be a mountain climber, but it’s going to have some nice topography and some beautiful scenery for sure,” Stindt said.
A couple of ride leaders will be available to get things started, and the routes will be marked; however, individual riders can download the route maps to their GPS as well.
The Gran Fondo is the only event that includes a charge—$50 per day or $80 for both days. That fee includes an event t-shirt, water bottle and a swag bag, plus food and drinks at rest stops built into the routes. There are also tickets for a craft beer and food during Pearl Street Brewery’s Tour de Pearl End of Tour Party, a free concert that kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park.
Returning favorites include the Dark La Crosse Tour at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, an ice cream ride at 3 p.m. Saturday and a historic neighborhood tour at 2 p.m. Saturday.
It’s the second year of the Friday Night Lights, a mountain biking event that starts at 6 p.m. on the pumptrack at Upper Hixon Trail.
This year will debut a ride from Riverside Park to the Kane Street gardens, which leaves at 10 a.m. Saturday, and a La Crosse Promise Tour, which will leave at 11 a.m. to tour new houses and future sites for Promise homes in the Washburn and Powell-Poage Hamilton neighborhoods.
“We really have all kinds of bicycling to show off,” Burish said.
Bikes, smart watch and mosquito repellent: Here's latest gear for fitness buffs
Tribune News Service shares the latest in fitness gear and gadgets, including a throwback one-speed bike and a smart watch that lets you download up to 500 songs.
The Fuji Cape May is a throwback one-speed bike with coaster brakes and big tires that will get you around town without any fuss.
The Challenger seat for mountain bikes is able to absorb bumps, provide a comfortable surface and withstand the pounding of trail riding.
The Camelbak Chase Bike Vest is targeted at those off-road riders who want easy access to water throughout the whole ride.
The Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent works particularly well at a campsite.
With the growth of fitness-oriented smart watches, sometimes it's easier to start with what a watch won't do. In the case of Garmin's vivoactive 3 Music model, it isn't much.
