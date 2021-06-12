Pandemic leads to millions of missed cancer screenings nationwide, Gundersen oncologist concerned

"I knew at Gundersen we were similar to the rest of the nation in that our screenings really dropped from March to the end of May (2020) because of the stay at home orders and people not coming in due to fears of COVID-19, which is understandable," Dietrich says. "Our screening rates returned to normal, and even greater than normal, but there is still that deficit that we're trying to catch up with."

Individuals of lower socioeconomic status, minorities and those without insurance are more likely to miss screenings, and Dietrich urges individuals without transportation to utilize services like mobile mammography units from Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System, or, for colorectal cancer screening, requesting an at-home stool test rather than going in for a colonoscopy. The La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and American Cancer Organization offer information on screenings for those who don't have health insurance.