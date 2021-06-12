Pandemic leads to millions of missed cancer screenings nationwide, Gundersen oncologist concerned

Dr. Leah Dietrich knows firsthand the importance of regular cancer screenings: it was a self exam that detected her breast cancer a decade ago.
Dietrich, a medical oncology specialist at Gundersen Health System, found a lump on her breast at age 43, and, with surgery and chemotherapy, went into remission. With a family history of breast cancer, Dietrich was already undergoing regular mammograms, and her experience highlights the need for one to be both vigilant about monitoring their own health and visiting their provider for in-depth analysis.
"We always tell people there are two parts to trying to detect breast cancer: one of those is a mammogram but the other piece of that is doing breast exams and knowing your breasts and if there are any changes in your breast," Dietrich says. "In my case that was the thing that found it first."
Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of individuals who missed advised screenings for breast, colorectal and prostate cancer was extreme on a national level, with a JAMA Oncology study finding up to 90% drops in screening rates in the months of March through May 2020 versus 2019. And while most screenings had returned to normal levels by July 2020, there remains a deficit of around 9.4 million, broken down to 3.9 million breast cancer screenings missed, 3.8 million for colorectal cancer, and 1.6 million for prostate cancer.
"I knew at Gundersen we were similar to the rest of the nation in that our screenings really dropped from March to the end of May (2020) because of the stay at home orders and people not coming in due to fears of COVID-19, which is understandable," Dietrich says. "Our screening rates returned to normal, and even greater than normal, but there is still that deficit that we're trying to catch up with."
Individuals of lower socioeconomic status, minorities and those without insurance are more likely to miss screenings, and Dietrich urges individuals without transportation to utilize services like mobile mammography units from Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System, or, for colorectal cancer screening, requesting an at-home stool test rather than going in for a colonoscopy. The La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and American Cancer Organization offer information on screenings for those who don't have health insurance.
"This is an opportunity to think about new ways to get screening to people who may be missing out on it," Dietrich says of the pandemic. "The purpose is finding cancer early, or even finding cancer before its cancer -- a precancerous lesion -- and before people have symptoms. We know that screenings reduce death related to cancer, so we just want to make sure that if people are being missed, or were missed in 2020, they are getting seen in 2021."
For Dietrich, undergoing treatment for breast cancer while treating patients with the same condition was an emotional experience, but one that she believes made her a better physician, giving her a unique sense of empathy and understanding.
"I look back on the last 10 years and all the things I would have missed out on with my kids growing up, and how important it is to catch cancer early," Dietrich says. "My own personal experience and what I do everyday -- taking care of patients with cancer -- I can't over emphasize how important it is to keep up with screenings and preventive exams."
For more information on cancer screenings and guidelines, visit www.gundersenhealth.org/services/cancer/cancer-prevention/
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.