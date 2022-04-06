Panel discussion to address 'misinformation' about LGBTQ community

Diverging views on the rights and recognition of the LGBTQA+ community have been a hot button issue in recent weeks, with athletics, school policies and teachings and even Disney under scrutiny by both those accepting or not of a person's orientation and identity.

In response to instances of disparagement and invalidation of those who identify as LGBTQA+, The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection will be hosting "Community Conversations - LGBTQ 101 & Expert Panel Discussion" next week.

The forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive. Free tickets can be ordered online at shorturl.at/lzTUX.

The informative session will introduce attendees to key concepts and terminology pertaining to the LGBTQA+ community, including covering the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity and addressing "misinformation about LGBTQ+ individuals being shared both locally and nationally."

"At the Center we strive to provide support, accurate and up-to-date information and offer trainings, so we knew that we needed to have a community conversation around these topics as soon as possible," says executive director Alesha Schandelmeier. "Education is key to understanding."

In addition to Schandelmeier, speakers will include Will Van Roosenbeek, LGBTQA services director at UWL; Rev. Dean Aponte-Safe; pediatrician Dr. Erin Gutowski; and Melissa Hellwig, MS, LPC with Therapy Place of La Crosse. Attendees will be able to ask questions after the discussion.

"We want to give individuals the space and opportunity to reach out and find answers to those tough questions," Schandelmeier says. "This is a chance for us to come together as community in the spirit of 'Pride, Equity, and Social Justice.'"

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

