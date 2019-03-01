Try 3 months for $3

In many ways, it's been a remarkable year for women: 127 women hold seats in Congress. The #MeToo movement has demanded justice for victims of sexual harassment and abuse. Worldwide Women's Marches in 2018 and 2019 brought out millions of activists. 

But much is left to be done. A gender pay gap still exists — Hispanic and Latina women face the largest disparity, earning just 53 percent as much as their caucasian male counterparts — Rohingya women continue to face brutal rapes from Myanmar forces, and females in Poland have seen their reproductive rights regress under the PiS government. 

International Women's Day is all about celebrating the wins, addressing the losses and working toward equality for females around the globe, and this year's celebration features the theme, Balance for Better: Building a gender-balanced world.

Locally, 14 sponsor organizations including the American Association of University Women, La Crosse Interfaith Justice and Peace Network, Gundersen Global Partners and the UW-L Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department will host four speakers for the 2019 International Women's Day Celebration, being held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The Bluffs, second floor of the Student Union at UW-La Crosse.

The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments and informational booths preceding the program at 5 p.m. Free parking will be available, and the Central High School Fem Club students will be selling feminist T-shirts.

Maribel Bird

Khendum Gyabak-Kumka

Sister Sarah Nakyesa

Eva Ewers

Last year, the event, "A celebration of immigrants and a celebration of the achievements of women," drew 250 people, said AAUW member and event chair Lois Gilbert.

A panel of sponsoring organizations selected this year's speakers:

  • Dr. Maribel Bird, a retired spanish professor from Puerto Rico.
  • Sister Sarah Nakyesa, a Ugandan graduate student in nursing at Viterbo University.
  • Eva Ewers, co-owner of Le Chateau Restaurant and native of France.
  • Khendum Gyabak-Kumka, from Bhutan and a senior media specialist at UW-L.

Each will talk about gender equity in their home country in comparison to the United States, as well as challenges and advances, before taking audience questions. 

"If you're not going to travel, this is your glimpse at who these people are and what they bring to the community," Gilbert said. "It's always valuable to hear from a person who sees your country through different eyes...embrace the people in your community who have adopted the U.S."

For Ewers, among the greatest differences between France and the U.S. are the American workday — in France, children and adults alike take an extended midday break for conversation and a leisurely meal — and the cost of health care, particularly for pregnant women and new mothers. 

"We have a lot of time off to have a baby in France," Ewers said. "Health care is paid for. You deliver your baby in the hospital and it doesn't cost a dime. Here the health care is just horrible — it costs something whether you have insurance or not."

Ewers takes a individualized approach to "Balance for Better," saying gender equity is "A global problem but I don't think a global solution. It's a personal solution. I feel like better balance is about finding a balance within yourself to be happy...every human being is different."

Gyabak, who has done research in how health education can empower communities in Papua, New Guinea, and Nepal, and is part of a nonprofit supporting domestic-abuse victims in the latter, says furthuring gender equity means a mindset change — respecting and supporting one another regardless of gender, race, nationality or other social constructs — starting with conversations in schools, places of worship or even online. 

The U.S., Gyabak says, could "learn a thing or two from the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on the policy of women’s issues."

"I have observed women in Bhutan have a higher level of equity especially when it comes to compensation in the workplace," Gyabak said. "In the U.S. this is still an issue of debate. Growing up in Bhutan I used to think American women have a lot more freedom perhaps because of how they were portrayed in the Hollywood films, but after living here for the last decade I have noted that the U.S. is weak on issues related to discrimination against women in health care, abortion rights (and) maternity leave."

"I believe equity is a core value orientation for us to have as humans," Gyabak said. "Whether you are a scientist, a religious person, an atheist or an ecologist, the golden principle of equality and compassion somehow aligns in all of these views."

Nakyesa says gender equality in the U.S. has increased immensely in terms of educational and political opportunities, and has seen women in Uganda, a developing country, break barriers as well, notably Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, who was the first woman in Africa to serve as vice president and Rebecca. A. Kadaga, a lawyer, speaker of the parliament and women's rights activist.

Education has many helped Ugandan women move from lower to middle class, she says, though in the developed U.S., "The status in life, opportunities and education of women are far ahead."

"Women are in more leadership (roles) and they are all treated with respect in (the U.S.) as compared to my country, where some women in villages totally depend on their husbands to make any decisions," Nakyesa said. "On the other hand, I must say there is more reconciliation in families among married couples in Uganda (as) reflected in the high divorce rate in the U.S. The best empowerment of women should not only be in their career but also keeping the nuclear family united in peace, with effective family communication and reconciliation, and rooted in God."

Bird will be the first panelist from a U.S. territory, with Gilbert noting some are unaware that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.

In light of Hurricane Maria and the U.S government's controversial response — or lack thereof — Gilbert believes Bird, who decried President Trump's response to the need for aid, level of devastation and death toll, will be an enlightening speaker.

Bird believes Puerto Rico and the U.S. share many gender inequities, including "the insufficient address of women’s issues such as partner abuse, equal remuneration for work rendered, health-care deficiencies and under-recognized intellectual credibility (which) continue to keep women in subordinate and disadvantaged positions."

"We need to show our daughters, in a deliberate manner, that there is a place for women in all areas of society not only with words but also with deeds and true appreciation," Bird said. "We must create a culture of gender equality."

In celebration of national Women’s History Month, daily biographies of women who have been champions for peace and non-violent solutions will be featured all of March in La Crosse Tribune. There will also be a women’s history exhibit at Pearl Street Books, 323 Pearl St. 

Women’s History Month: Profiles of 31 women who were champions of peace

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

