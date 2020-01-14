Parasite related to jellyfish found in Lake Onalaska, demonstrates 'biodiversity' of area

A trip to collect fish from Lake Onalaska turned up two new species of parasites in Lake Onalaska, according to the La Crosse Fish Health Center.

The new species were accidentally discovered in 2017 when scientists were doing unrelated research on the waters.

The discovery was a feat because the infected fish, the pirate perch, are difficult to capture, living in shallow, weed-ridden waters.

The parasites are a relation to jellyfish and have similar stinging qualities but seem to cause no harm to the fish they infect. They depend on both the pirate perch and a river worm to reproduce and survive.

This is a good example of the diversity our local ecosystem, and how much is still left to discover, according to fish biologist, Eric Leis, with the La Crosse Fish Health Center, and one of the researchers who found the parasites.

"It should be something that really notes the biodiversity present in the river," Leis said, "that we can just find new species basically in our own backyard."

Leis named the two parasites, one of them after a former school teacher, Susan Flock. He credits her with inspiring him to study nature when she taught science at Sacred Heart School in Cashton.