Parents married on 1-1-11 welcome baby on 2-22-22

If there is any truth to angel numbers -- a sequence of three to four of the same digit -- Erica and Gabe Ericksen are doubly blessed.

In numerology, angel numbers can reflect a message or guidance from a guardian angel or spirit, but even for those who don't believe seeing 3:33 on the clock or a matching day-month-year on the calendar can be a fun reason to make a wish or spark a smile. And when the timing aligned for the Ericksen's to take advantage of a number sequence date -- twice -- they opted in.

Gabe and Erica married on New Years Day 2011, and just over 11 years later welcomed son Olav Otto on Tuesday -- 2/22/2022 -- at Gundersen Health System. With Erika requiring a c-section delivery, the couple had a window of a few days and decided they "might as well" pick that date. Born at 11:20 a.m., Olav didn't quite make an 11:11 arrival.

"It's just something neat," says Erica, adding of their anniversary and Olav's birthday, "It's certainly easy to remember."

The Ericksen's family members are "really excited" about the fun birth date for little Olav, and his older sister Alice, who soon turns 4, sang "happy birthday" to her baby brother over the phone before meeting him in person later that evening.

Her experience at Gundersen, Erica says, was "wonderful. It's a great team taking care of me and I couldn't have asked for a better day. I'm so thankful." And while little Olav was just hours old when Erika spoke to the Tribune, he was already proving a most delightful baby.

Said Erica, "He's cute as can be."

