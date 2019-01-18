The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners will vote next month on the design for a shell to go atop the Riverside Park bandstand.
Commissioners delayed approving the design after determining initial plans to attach the pillars to the bandstand, currently under renovation by the city of La Crosse, are unfeasible, and the design will need to be reworked.
A consortium of users including Rotary Lights, Moon Tunes, La Crosse Concert Band, Riverfest, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and Explore La Crosse has gotten together to put a roof on the bandstand in Riverside Park, improving the acoustics and providing some shelter to those underneath.
The preliminary design, developed by architect Roald Gundersen, incorporates a round timber structure with arches mirroring the Cass Street bridge, ash tree columns and a copper fish-scale roof similar to the one on the Pettibone Park Shelter across the Mississippi River.
