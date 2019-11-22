A month after several citizen complaints led the Parks Board to remove "Hate Has No Home Here" signs from Weigent Park, the city of La Crosse is moving forward with the installment of "All Are Welcome" signs on Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department maintained properties.
The Board of Park Commissioners approved the request at its weekly meeting Thursday, with a motion made by Sandy Cleary and seconded by Ashley Skoczynski. The motion carried by voice vote. The approved sign design features a heart shape encompassing "All Are Welcome" text under a graphic reminiscent of the Cass Street Bridge.
Parks Department Director Jay Odegaard, who was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon, told the Tribune in an interview last month that the city was mulling the creation and placement of signs that "display the same thought (as the 'Hate Has No Home Here' version) but more universal ... welcoming and not linked to anything."
Organizations including the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder-to-Shoulder Network, the UW-La Crosse Anti-Islamophobia Working Group and Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association, which have been raising funds for and distributing the "Hate Has No Home Here" signs since September, had gained permission from the Parks Board to place signs in Weigent Park.
The signs, which are still present on the grounds of many private properties and local businesses, led multiple individuals to call the Parks Department with claims the message was partisan.
In response, the Parks Department consulted with a legal team to discuss any risk of civil suits and determined removal of the signs was the best option. Going forward, Odegaard said last month, the department intends to implement a "technical approval process" for public property signage requests.
After the decision reversal, Josh Hertel, co-organizer of the Hate Has No Home Here campaign and Weigent-Hogan neighborhood resident, said in an email Oct. 16 that the signs and Hate Has No Home Here Campaign as a whole are "nonpartisan and not affiliated with any political party. ... Although we are disappointed with the city’s decision to remove the signs from Weigent Park, the positive response from the community has been overwhelming."
Thank your so much for creating a sign that had the intended message of the original signs. I can't understand how the 1st sign was seen as partisan. You were caught in a trap and came out with an awesome solution.
At what cost? Why put any signage up? Please tell us the number of people you "think" is overwhelming. I bet we could come up with a different number that doesn't want to waste the cities tax dollars...
