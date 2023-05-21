Students at La Crosse Polytechnic School are no longer allowed to use the playground across the street at Cameron Park due to safety concerns.

Growing numbers of unhoused people camping in city parks have displaced the traditional user group from places like Cameron Park, Burns Park and Goose Green Park, said Jay Odegaard, city director of parks and recreation.

With people camping in the parks come more material belongings, trash and debris from alcohol and drug use, which Odegaard and his staff are in the parks cleaning up daily.

It’s a strain not only Odegaard’s department but also the police department and residents.

At a La Crosse Park Board meeting Thursday, Odegaard and Lt. Steven Curns of the La Crosse Police Department begged the board to do something about the situation. Residents pleaded to have their parks saved and find some type of shelter for the unhoused.

“Our call volume is continuing to grow. We’re drowning here, we are asking for your help,” Curns said. “Please, anything that you can do to improve the situation is really appreciated. We’ll continue to do our jobs. Public safety is our No. 1 goal, that’s the priority and the preservation of life.”

The majority of calls the police department receives about the unhoused community are not police related, Curns said. But people call because they’re available 24 hours.

Both Curns and Odegaard told the board that they want to be more proactive about the situation, but that is difficult with limited staff and resources.

“What we are focused on is the second problem of these issues and that’s the symptoms related to individuals that don’t have shelter,” Odegaard said. “We’re trying to treat symptoms, but the bigger root of the problem is just kind of hanging in there.”

Many residents shared experiences of cleaning up trash and needles, witnessing people urinating, defecating or using drugs in public.

“It hurts our parks and hurts our community,” said resident Sarah Pataksa from the Washburn neighborhood. “Parks are supposed to be for the benefit of everyone, but we can’t use them right now.”

One woman said that people have camped in her yard, mistaking it as part of the park.

“This is a direct result of no longer having Houska (Park) operational,” Odegaard said. “Houska clearly had negative occurrences, but it also had positives with the service providers and caregivers.”

Last summer, the city opened Houska Park as a campground for people living without shelter. On its busiest day, at least 180 people were living at the park.

Local service providers found the park beneficial when doing outreach because the majority of unhoused people were in a concentrated area.

Catholic Charities Warming Center also closes after April, leaving the Salvation Army as the only overnight shelter in the city.

“The number of (unhoused) people that we have in town exceeds the capacity that we have in the shelter,” Curns said during the meeting.

As of February, the city had 25 emergency shelter beds, no transitional housing and only 43 units of permanent supportive housing.

Based on data from June 2022, there are 135 unsheltered adults for whom the community lacks bed space.

Jessica Olson, local landlord and former councilmember, spoke at Thursday’s meeting voicing concern that the unhoused population will migrate to private property.

“The city needs to buy a hotel, a motel or apartment building, somewhere with roofs over heads so that playground structures do not serve the function of roofs over heads,” Olson said.

Last March, a plan for the city to purchase the Maple Grove Motel and convert to transitional housing fell through after an inspection showed issues with the property. Over 500 residents near the motel also signed a petition against the purchase.

No action was taken at Thursday’s park board meeting, but Odegaard said it was a positive experience to have residents voice their concerns.

“It did provide a platform for people to be able to express their concerns and from from my end I wanted to help people understand that we as a city are aware of these issues,” Odegaard said. “We’re dealing with these issues on a daily basis.”