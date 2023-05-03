Flooding has closed the road to Goose Island County Park, and county officials want people to stay away until it reopens.

County parks supervisor Jamie Ruppel said Wednesday that cleanup has begun at the park after flood water from the Mississippi River crested last week. He said cleanup is aided by people not entering the park.

"We're asking people to please respect that," Ruppel said. "We've had some people who aren't respecting that."

He anticipates the entry road reopening Monday, May 8.

Ruppel said much of the park, including 30 percent of the campsites, are completely under water. He said many campsites that aren't totally submerged either have puddles of standing water or a significant amount of debris.

The flood waters have forced the parks department to contact campers and cancel their reservations. He said many of the reservations have already been rescheduled for later in the year.

Ruppel said the Goose Island boat landings remain under water. Water levels must recede to 10 feet before the docks can be installed. He hopes the campground and northern boat landings can be ready by Memorial Day weekend.

He said it will take longer to restore the boat landing on the south end of the park. He said flood waters have overwhelmed the dirt road that leads to the landing.

"That road has taken quite a bit of damage," Ruppel said. "The could take a couple of months."

He said parks department employees "are working as hard as they can to get things cleaned up."

Ruppel said conditions are better at Veterans Memorial Park in West Salem, where the La Crosse River remained below flood stage.

"It opened on time," he said. "It's still open, and there are many campsites available."

In the city of La Crosse, none of the parks or trails closed by flooding have reopened. Leah Miller, outdoor recreation coordinator in the parks department, anticipates Riverside and Houska parks will be the first ones to reopen.

She said crews still must deal with soggy ground after the flood waters retreat.

"We cannot immediately get equipment onto trails and parks as soon as they emerge because of how saturated the ground is," Miller said.

Pettibone, Copeland, Lueth and Veterans Freedom parks remained closed, along with Cottonwood, Grand Crossing, Willow, Jim Asfoor, Green Island and Houska trails.