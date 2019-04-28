Second Street in La Crosse, between Pine and La Crosse streets, will be closed to traffic for about a month, starting Saturday.
The closure is because of utility and road work associated with construction of the Landmark By the Rivers apartment and retail complex.
City officials recommend Third and Fourth Street as detours and say motorists should expect delays during the morning and afternoon commutes.
The road is expected to reopen to traffic before Memorial Day.
How about finishing the road project on Second street behind the Brewery first? That road has been closed since last fall.
