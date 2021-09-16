Part of Ward Ave closed next week for railroad crossing work

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, work will start on the railroad crossing between 21st Terrace and 23rd Street on Ward Avenue.

Temporary closures are expected during the work, which will reconstruct the crossing on track 76 of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad.

The work is expected to be completed Sept. 24.

No official detour is in place, but the city suggests motorists use 21st Place South, Mormon Coulee Road and Losey Boulevard for alternate routes.

BNSF railway is conducting this project, and additional inquiries should be directed towards its local office, not the city.

