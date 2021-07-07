Partial lane closure along West Avenue expected into fall for construction

Parts of West Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic into the fall to account for road construction, the city of La Crosse said in a release Wednesday.

The construction will begin July 12 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13.

Sections of West Avenue at King and Badger streets intersections will be reduced to one lane of traffic periodically during the construction, which will be staged to "minimize disruption of access."

The road work will look to improve pedestrian and bike traffic safety by installing rectangular, rapid flashing beacon systems at the intersections, and the construction will include both roadway and underground utility work.

Segments of Main and Cass streets are also under construction this summer, with full portions of the main thoroughfares closed while work continues into the fall.

