 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partial lane closure along West Avenue expected into fall for construction
0 Comments
top story

Partial lane closure along West Avenue expected into fall for construction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Major project underway on Main

A construction worker mans a backhoe Thursday on Main Street, where utility work and road reconstruction is in progress between West Avenue and 17th Street. The project is expected to last until early September.

Parts of West Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic into the fall to account for road construction, the city of La Crosse said in a release Wednesday.

The construction will begin July 12 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sections of West Avenue at King and Badger streets intersections will be reduced to one lane of traffic periodically during the construction, which will be staged to "minimize disruption of access."

The road work will look to improve pedestrian and bike traffic safety by installing rectangular, rapid flashing beacon systems at the intersections, and the construction will include both roadway and underground utility work.

Segments of Main and Cass streets are also under construction this summer, with full portions of the main thoroughfares closed while work continues into the fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable snow leopard cubs unwind at eastern India zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News