Partial lane closure begins near HWY 16 and La Crosse Street next week

The southbound, left-hand lane on HWY 16 near La Crosse Street will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 30 for water utility work.
The lane, which is about 100 feet north of La Crosse Street, will be re-routed while crews replace a water valve in the area. Barricades will direct traffic to the left lane, although some traffic will still be able to access Edgewood Place from the closed lane.
The project is expected to be completed and the lane reopened by 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, weather dependent.
Officials say to expect delays and to use caution while traveling through the area.
Olivia Herken
Reporter
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.
