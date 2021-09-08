Partial lane closures on Mormon Coulee Road expected this week

Partial lane closures will be in effect this week along a portion of Mormon Coulee Road during construction, the city of La Crosse Street Department announced.

The lane reductions will be in place along the thoroughfare between Robinsdale Avenue and Birch Street.

On Wednesday, the inside lanes going both directions were closed. Crews will move the closure to the outside lanes in both directions on Thursday.

Construction is expected to be completed by Friday morning. Drivers are asked to use caution and reduce speed in the area.

