Participants in Gundersen's Minutes in Motion challenge net 4.6 million minutes of activity
Participants in Gundersen's Minutes in Motion challenge net 4.6 million minutes of activity

Minutes in Motion National Walking Day

Community members turned out in droves for Gundersen's Minutes in Motion program on National Walking Day.

Gundersen Health System concluded its 15th annual Minutes in Motion challenge May 9, with over 3,300 participants netting 4.6 million minutes of physical activity.

The program, which kicked off March 29, is designed to encourage healthy, enjoyable movement among individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Local families, couples, classrooms and entities participated, with 660 students from 18 different schools and over 60 businesses taking part.

Participation improved from 2020, when the pandemic affected registration. Last year, around 2,500 community members tracked 3.8 million minutes. 

Rather than pushing high impact or strenuous activities, Minutes in Motion invited participants to do any form of movement, from gardening to walking to golf, for a total of 2.5 hours a week. Participants were eligible for prizes, and for 2021 $4,000 in prizes were awarded to over 30 individuals, who have been notified. 

"The challenge brought about increased physical activity, improved mood, higher energy levels, and many more benefits that come along with a regular exercise routine," says McKenna Schmidt, wellness education specialist for Gundersen's Office of Population Health.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

