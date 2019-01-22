PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Partners of Crossing Rivers Health will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 in the hospital’s George Family Education Center.
All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed, according to Partners.
Donors can make appointments to give blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross’s Blood Donor App, visiting the agency’s website or calling 800-733-2767.
