Parts of Ward Avenue to close temporarily to begin work on new Kwik Trip

Parts of Ward Avenue in La Crosse will be closed for the next week so crews can begin utility work for a new Kwik Trip, the city's engineering department said in a statement Thursday.

The 1900 and 2000 blocks will be temporarily closed beginning Feb. 10, and the construction work for new utility connections is expected to be done by Feb. 18.

This work is to make way for a new "mega" Kwik Trip at the corner of Ward and Mormon Coulee Road, which will be the franchise's biggest store yet and will offer more groceries and take-home options.

According to previous project details, the new store will also include a car wash, 20 gas pumps and a separate diesel pump area.

Detours will be posted in the area while work is underway, and the city cautioned that drivers should be aware of the changing traffic patterns.

The tentative completion date of the new store is July 8, a Kwik Trip spokesperson said.

