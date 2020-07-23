Passengers required to wear mask on La Crosse city buses starting Aug. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, all passengers boarding city of La Crosse buses will be required to wear a mask.

"We're following the guidance from the La Crosse County Health Department, and we're obviously watching their scope there," said Adam Lorentz of MTU, who added that other city buses around the state have created similar protocols.

This week, local health officials indicated that La Crosse County is at a severe risk of disease in the community.

"We have to look at it as protecting the public as a whole," Lorentz said.

La Crosse's bus drivers have been required to wear masks for the past few weeks, and other safety protocols have been in place, including using the rear doors for entry, and waiving all passes and fees to limit handling between drivers and passengers.

