The Great River Graziers/Kickapoo Grazing Initiative will host the first in the 2019 Pasture Walk series at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the farm of Christopher Baird, 12241 State Hwy 27, Ferryville.
During the "Overwintering Cattle" pasture walk, dairy farmer Baird will talk about general concerns for overwintering your herd, specific areas of mud management and feed storage and delivery, bedding and shelter for different ages of animals and stages of lactation and success and failure of waterers.
Many of these issues will mirror concerns of beef and non-cattle grazers as well as dairy cows.
For more information, email info@kickpaoograzinginitiative.com or call 608-606-6022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.