The Great River Gaziers and Kickapoo Grazing Initiative will host a trio of Pasture Walks in the upcoming months, starting at 10:30 a.m. July 9 at 12241 Hwy. 27, Ferryville.
The first walk will take place at the Christopher Baird Farm north of Fairview, as coordinated by Cynthia Olmstead, KGI Project Director, with Crawford NRCS Grazing agent Jacob Hawes. Hawes will be available to talk about the EQIP funding process. Contact Cynthia with questions at 608-606-6022 or visit the website for complete schedule and updates or changes: kickapoograzinginitiative.com/events.
The August Pasture Walks will take place at 10:30 a.m. August 13 at 12041 Severson Road, Ferryville and at 10:30 a.m. August 27 at 18612 Halls Branch Road, Gays Mills. The topic of the first will be converting woods to silvopasture, designing a forage chain and adding chickens for fly control. The topic of the second will be challenges and successes in using brush management techniques in pastures to improve forage quality and accessibility for cattle.
Great River Graziers has conducted pasture walks for the past twenty-six years in Crawford County. The Kickapoo Grazing Initiative is a public/private partnership in its seventh year providing rotational grazing outreach and technical assistance to farmers and landowners in the Kickapoo River Valley. Anyone interested in being added to the KGI eNews list, please email Cynthia Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com.
