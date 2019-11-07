Gundersen Health System and Scenic Rivers AHEC are partnering to host “Pathways to a Healthcare Career” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gundersen’s Integrated Center for Education, 1827 Sims Place.
The open house-style event is open to students in grades 7-12 to explore, learn and ask questions about many different health-care fields from those who work in those fields.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is free and pre-registration is requested at scenicriversahec.org. Parents are encouraged to accompany their students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.