Gundersen Health System and Scenic Rivers AHEC are partnering to host “Pathways to a Healthcare Career” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gundersen’s Integrated Center for Education, 1827 Sims Place. 

The open house-style event is open to students in grades 7-12 to explore, learn and ask questions about many different health-care fields from those who work in those fields.

The event is free and pre-registration is requested at scenicriversahec.org. Parents are encouraged to accompany their students. 

 

