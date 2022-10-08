Patience, perspective key in supporting loved one with depression

Monday marks World Mental Health Day, a dedicated time to raise awareness and offer support for those with bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and more.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports one in five adults experience mental illness each year, as do one one in six youth age 6-17. And a study published last month in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found 9.2% of Americans age 12 an older had at least one major depressive episode in 2020, with a depression rate of 17.2% among those 18-25 and 16.9% for those 12 to 17.

Depression is among the three most prevalent mental health disorders in the U.S., and its effects extend beyond sadness.

"(It can) encompass things like the person is not really enjoying activities like they used to, their sleep has changed, their nutritional habits, how they interact with other people is different," says Erik Wing, Ph.D., psychology, Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse.

What depression looks like, Wing says, can vary widely from person to person, and one individual may experience different symptoms throughout their life. Signs of depression may include irritability or anger, insomnia or over sleeping, lack of energy, restlessness, feelings of guilt or failure, trouble concentrating or slowed speech and movement.

"Depression shows up very differently," Wing says. "Some people can experience it as incredibly deep but brief episodes that they encounter. Other individuals can have more shallow depressions — not as profoundly sad, not as profoundly different than their normal functioning. But it lasts for years at a time."

Mood disorders can spiral, Wing says, with feelings possibly leading to withdrawal from activities and increasingly negative thoughts. When you "feel worse, it makes you do less and makes you think even worse about yourself and your life. The farther down you are, the longer you have the spiral back up. But also the further down you are, the less energy you have, the less momentum, the more fatigue, the less you can really see clearly what opportunities are there to start that spiral up process."

It is a complex dynamic, he explains, where one "becomes increasingly stressed while simultaneously less capable of coping with this stress."

The coronavirus crisis sparked increased rates of depression and anxiety by 25% on a global basis, per the World Health Organization.

"Right now we're in a situation that is just a recipe for depression, in my opinion, in terms of this pandemic era," says Wing. "It has changed people's patterns of living, isolated them, restricted the activities they're able to do — this is what we see in people who are depressed. And now people are starting to re-initiate doing things again, with caution, finding it very tough to break out of these patterns they were forced into during the pandemic."

Whether a person has been suffering from depression for decades, years or months, its effects extend beyond the individual. Family members and friends may feel confused, helpless, frustrated or hurt.

"It can be difficult to understand what is happening or what you can do to help," Wing says, noting that "gaining perspective on what your loved one is experiencing can be critical to the support process."

Supporting someone with depression is a complicated endeavor, and "part of the challenge is witnessing a loved one's struggle and knowing you cannot complete the path for that person," Wing says. It's not as simple as trying to reassure someone things aren't that bad or they'll get over it. Rather than trying to have the answers, it is more productive to let the person know you care and to make yourself available, while still prioritizing your own mental health.

"Having a loved one with intense clinical depression is almost like having a loss in your life — it's not the same person in several ways," Wing says. "If you think about what someone who is experiencing depression is feeling, they're probably feeling frustrated. They're probably feeling hopeless. And they might even feel somewhat angry as their situation. If they're feeling that way, it also makes sense for the people around them who care about them to feel the same exact way."

Being a support person requires patience, and finding a balance between being "pushy" and being uninvolved.

"If someone is telling you, 'I want you to leave me alone right now,' that needs to be accepted and followed," Wing says. However, he says, be persistent in trying to engage them.

"Keep asking. If they give the firm blockage that they don't want you talking with them, it's OK. ... Keep trying," Wing says. He adds, "People with depression may not recognize or acknowledge their symptoms. They may have difficulty seeing the point of getting treatment. Your support and understanding can kick-start or reinforce the healing process."

Talk to them about what changes you've noticed in them and why you are concerned, encourage them to participate in productive or enjoyable activities, and suggest speaking with a mental health professional. If the situation becomes dangerous, with indication of self harm or suicidal thoughts, loved ones should call a health care provider, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or, in life-threatening circumstances, 911.