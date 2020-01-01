Patient couple donates to Mayo Clinic Health System's facility dog program

Mayo Clinic Health System marked the first anniversary of its facility dog, Luna, last month, celebrating a successful year of pet-centric care and companionship.

Now, the sweet-natured yellow lab and smitten staff are kicking off 2020 with an expansion of the facility dog program, thanks in part to the generous donation of a patient couple.

Dan and Leora Garner, dog lovers and longtime patients of Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Southwest Wisconsin, gifted $2,500 toward the program’s growth, a sum Mueller has offered to match.

The $5,000 will be donated directly to Canine Companions for Independence in Delaware, Ohio, the organization that bred and trained Luna.

Canine Companions, which relies on donations and volunteers to raise assistance dogs, estimates each of its graduates are valued at $50,000, yet are given free of charge to hospitals, rehab centers, schools or individuals with disabilities or impairments.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is an example of how grateful patients can support an organization,” says Lisa Morgan, supervisor of rehabilitation services in La Crosse and Luna’s handler. “In this case, Mayo Clinic Health System is paying this gift forward and giving back to an organization that has given so much to us.”