If you’ve never sat in an exam room for hours on end as medication trickles through an IV, ringing a bell may not seem like that big of a deal. That’s not the case for Mel Thesing. She is being treated for breast cancer at Gundersen Health System.

“I wanted to ring it off the wall, but I held back a little bit because one of the nurses said, ‘Be careful because it might break if you ring it too hard,’” Thesing said.

She is one of the first people to ring the newly installed bell on the wall of Gundersen’s Infusion Center in La Crosse. Ringing bells is common at the end of a round of cancer treatments or after a cancer patient reaches remission. Infusion Center staff wanted to bring that opportunity to their patients, many of whom are treated for a variety of other diseases and conditions.

For some, Infusion Center visits can last for hours. The bell, hung with a plaque that reads “Ring the bell, three times well, to celebrate the day,” is something for patients to look forward to and to recognize their progress, no matter where they are in their treatment.

“It’s a milestone bell for different things that people are achieving throughout their time with us,” said Amanda Kautza, a registered nurse in the Infusion Center. “That could be anything with completing treatment, it could be an anniversary, it could be a birthday, it could be from getting news from one of their appointments.”

“Before the bell, there wasn’t really a marker for their milestones,” added Ashley Hutchinson, another Infusion Center nurse. “There’s more than an end of treatment to celebrate. It gets people through their stay with us.”

For Thesing, the bell is part of several ways the Infusion Center and the whole of Gundersen delivers more than just medicine.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard, ‘Please let me know how we can make you feel comfortable,’” Thesing said. “It’s an unexpected journey that you don’t really think that you’ll take, but with them, and the support of my family, they’ve made it pretty darn easy to get through in some ways.”

Thesing is also thankful for participating in preventive care like mammograms that were able to catch her cancer early. She has since been vocal about everyone participating in their recommended preventive screenings.

“I’ve told everybody from my UPS man to my eye doctor to tell your mom, tell your wife, tell your girlfriend, to spread the word about getting screened,” she said.

Infusion Center staff said they plan to soon install bells on the walls of their locations in Onalaska and Winona.