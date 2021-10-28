Patrick Senzig is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 35

Town of residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Campus Administrator, Eagle Crest Communities

Family: Wife – Hollie Senzig, Daughter Rylee (7 years old) Son Caden (6 years old)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Being a leader in an organization where your mission aligns with that of the company. Being able to go to work every day and serve others, knowing you’re making a difference in the lives of others is rewarding.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I’m a member of the St. Joseph Ridge Lions Club. I enjoy being an active member of this organization because we have a strong club that is dedicated to serving the community. The club is all about making a difference in the lives of others. We’ve been able to help with a number of projects that have had a great impact on community members. The club's mission/vision aligns well with mine, making it a great match for me. I’m also involved with the Outlaw Swamp members. We’re a small group of family members who come together to raise funds each year for a local organization in the community of Lyndon Station, which most of the group calls our home town. Again, this is an effort to give back to the community and help others.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I’ve always been inspired to be a leader in no matter what I do. It’s a trait that was instilled in me by my parents at a young age. They’ve always inspired me to work hard, set goals and make a difference. This has carried on through athletics, community activities and my professional career. I’ve had some great mentors along the way who have motivated me to do more and be better. This has helped me become a stronger leader and mentor for others. It’s allowed me the opportunity to help other individuals grow and prosper into stronger leadership roles.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Do something that makes you uncomfortable in the moment but will make you stronger in the end. Surround yourself with good people and find mentors who will challenge you to become a better person and leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0