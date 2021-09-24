Paul E. Stry Foundation to receive Land Legacy Award

Leaders from the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and Gathering Waters: Wisconsin’s Alliance for Land Trusts will present the 2021 Land Conservation Leadership Land Legacy Award to Robert Swartz, a member of the Paul E. Stry Foundation’s board of directors, on September 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Miller Bluff in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Blufflands-North was chosen as the site of the presentation because it includes some of the first properties the Paul E. Stry Foundation helped Mississippi Valley Conservancy acquire and protect. This work became the catalyst for the La Crosse Blufflands Protection Program.

The Land Legacy Award recognizes the major impact the Foundation has made through its generous philanthropic leadership to protect blufflands, hemlock forests, Mississippi River shorelines and other unique properties in La Crosse and throughout Wisconsin’s Driftless region.

Prior to the formal presentation at 11:30 a.m., the organizations will capture footage for a recognition video which Mississippi Valley Conservancy will feature during its virtual fundraising event scheduled for November 5.

The Land Conservation Leadership Awards recognize outstanding commitment and dedication to protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources by individuals, land trusts, conservation partners and policymakers in Wisconsin. Peers submit nomination applications for each award. A selection committee reviews each nomination and chooses the winners in six categories, including Land Trust of the Year, Conservationist of the Year, Policymaker of the Year, Rod Nilsestuen Award for Working Lands Preservation, Land Legacy Award and an Award with a Harold “Bud” Jordahl Distinction.

