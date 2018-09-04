I recall it was a July evening, perfect weather. It was one of those nights you didn’t mind being on call.
A local farmer called with an Angus heifer having trouble calving. After examining the heifer, experience told me the calf wasn’t going to fit through the pelvic canal. The calf was alive. I told the farmer I thought the best option for the heifer and calf was to do a Caesarian section. I felt the prognosis was good for the heifer and calf.
The farmer agreed.
I started collecting the supplies I needed to do the surgery. The surgical suite was an oak-plank chute with a head gate. By opening a gate, I would have access to the heifer’s left side. It was getting dark, so I dug out my trouble light (surgical lamp). I grabbed a surgery pack and put two OB chains and handles in iodine water in my stainless steel pail. I grabbed a couple different reels of suture and a bottle of lidocaine anesthetic. I opened the pack of surgical instruments on a draped bale of hay (surgical table). I had gone through my mental checklist of needed supplies and I had them.
I gave the heifer an epidural to stop her abdominal straining. C-sections go much more smoothly if you don’t need to deal with the cow pushing as you are operating. I clipped the heifers left side behind her ribcage. I scrubbed the clipped skin with surgical scrub several times and then did a 10-inch line block with lidocaine. I scrubbed the skin one more time before covering the heifer’s side with a sterile surgical drape. I was ready.
I handed the trouble light to the farmer and asked him to keep the light shining where I was cutting. By this time it was pretty dark. I told the farmer in a few minutes I would have the calf’s feet exposed through the 10-inch abdominal incision. I wanted him to put the OB chains on the feet without touching anything. I’d talk him through it. He was OK with that.
I scrubbed my hands and arms and put on surgical gloves. I made the skin incision, cut through the muscle layers and peritoneum. I was in the belly cavity. I reached into the abdominal cavity and found the uterus with the calf’s back legs inside. It was a left horn pregnancy, so I remember thinking it would be easy. By resting the calf’s hock on the bottom of the belly wall incision and holding the foot with my left hand, I would still have my right hand free to make the uterine incision.
I turned to the bale of hay to grab the scalpel for incising the uterus. I heard a commotion as I turned back to my patient. The trouble light and farmer were now lying on the ground under the heifer, in front of her back feet. The farmer had fainted.
So here I am in the dark, trying to maintain some semblance of sterile technique with a black Angus heifer, her calf ready to come out an abdominal incision with the owner unconscious under the heifer. They never covered this in veterinary school.
I grabbed the farmer by the pant leg and pulled him out of harm’s way. Within 30 to 40 seconds he was starting to come to, mumbling incoherently. After a few minutes he was sitting up but obviously in no condition to help. I left him sitting on the ground to regain his bearings. I turned back to the heifer to finish the cesarean. I grabbed the trouble light and tied the cord on a fence so all 60 watts of light were shining on the heifer. I re-scrubbed and put on new gloves. I made the uterine incision as planned but had to put the obstetrical chains on the calf myself and pull the calf out of the uterus and through the bell wall incision. I got the calf breathing and pulled out of the way. I re-scrubbed and put on new gloves. Suturing the uterus and belly wall went pretty uneventfully, suturing as much by feel as what I could see.
As I was putting the last line of stitches in the skin, the farmer untied the trouble light from the fence and was again holding the light on the incision so I could see.
Poor farmer was embarrassed he had fainted. Big tough guy had fainted over the sight of a little blood. I told him it happens all the time, don’t worry about it. Everything turned out well — the heifer, the calf, the farmer and the vet were fine.
