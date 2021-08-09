 Skip to main content
Paul Pehler to lead River Valley Media Group
Paul Pehler to lead River Valley Media Group

Paul Pehler, a native of Arcadia, has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group.

Pehler has been with the River Valley Media Group for 13 years and most recently has been serving as advertising director for the past two years. He previously served as advertising director for the Chippewa Herald, and prior to that has held sales and management positions in our La Crosse and Winona locations.

Throughout his time with the company, he has built exceptionally strong sales teams that continue to be recognized among the best in the region and industry.

Chris White, Lee Enterprises’ group publisher, made the announcement on Monday. “I’m very pleased that Paul has accepted this additional responsibility. As a native of the region, Paul understands our audience and the local business community, and he’s a natural leader. He’s well positioned to champion our local efforts as our business continues to evolve.”

Sean Burke, former publisher, is no longer with the company.

The River Valley Media Group includes three daily newspapers – the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald — and six weekly publications and their related online platforms.

River Valley Media Group publications reach 73% of adults in the marketplace each week.

