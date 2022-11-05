Paws at the Pub event benefits dog rescue group

New Leash on Life Dog Rescue will host its ninth annual Paws at the Pub fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall, N3827 Hwy. OA, Barre Mills.

The family friendly event will feature live music by local rock/blues band Tabasco Cat, food for purchase from Fayze’s, a cash bar, large ticket raffle, bucket raffle, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

All proceeds help New Leash on Life in its mission of saving more dogs’ lives, getting them proper veterinary care, and finding them their “furever” homes.

The La Crosse-based organization works with local shelters, takes local owner surrenders, and rescues dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds from high-kill shelters in other states. New Leash on Life operates solely on adoption fees and donations, with much help from volunteers and foster homes.

Admission is $10 per person, $25 for a family, and all donations are tax deductable. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the event, where people interested in adopting or fostering dogs also can pick up an application.

For more information on the organization and available dogs, visit www.newleashdogrescue.com.