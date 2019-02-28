Peace Pilgrim, born Mildred Lisette Norman, was an American wanderer and peace activist. She rejected a materialistic life as well as her birth name, and decided to dedicate her life to the service of others by promoting and practicing peace. She described her decision as, “Living to give, instead of to get.” She spread the word and way of peace through walking through the United States and Canada and became the first woman to walk the entire Appalachian Trail in one season. In 1953, she walked along the route of the Tournament of Roses Parade handing out peace messages. This experience began an 18-year pilgrimage wherein she traveled by foot with very few possessions and very little money with her -- only food and shelter being offered by those who wished her well. She charted her spiritual progress to inner peace and discoveries throughout her walking and promoted healthy mind and body connections and vegetarianism. She reported that she only stopped counting the miles when she reached 25,000. A book about her life, "Peace Pilgrim: Her Life and Works in Her Own Words,” is available through La Crosse Public Library, and offers these words to live by: “One little person, giving all of her time to peace, makes news. Many people, giving some of their time, can make history,” and, “This is the way of peace: Overcome evil with good, falsehood with truth, and hatred with love.”
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.