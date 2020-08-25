Peaceful protests in La Crosse calls for end of police violence against minorities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of area residents, masked up and full of passion, came together at Riverside Park Tuesday evening to peacefully protest against police violence toward minorities.

The attendees called for justice after yet another Black person was harmed when being taken into custody, this time in Kenosha, Wis., where a man was shot seven times in the back by police.

Signs were held high as people chanted and speakers shared their stories about how racism has impacted their lives, while sitting next to the river in high temperatures.

Black speakers mentioned the fear they experience as they interact with police, or even driving by them in La Crosse.

Additionally, allies spoke of how they have witnessed racism in the community, along with how they view their role in the fight against racism and police violence.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.