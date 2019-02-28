New surge pricing for Uber has come to La Crosse, according to a companywide email Uber sent its drivers this week.
Passengers will now pay a flat fee instead of a percentage-based surcharge on the base fare during peak demand periods known as surges.
The new pricing system would benefit drivers by giving them longer, more reliable surges that take the guesswork out of pricing, Uber said in the email.
Uber began rolling out its new surge system in larger cities last year. Lyft has introduced similar changes to its peak demand pricing system, known as Prime Time, though not yet in La Crosse.
Uber driver Lance Schmeckpeper of Shelby said he was initially skeptical of the new system because it cuts into what drivers make on long rides.
Uber's surge system works by incentivizing drivers to pick up passengers from areas where there are more passengers than drivers, such as in the city center after concerts or sports games. In La Crosse, high surge events include New Year's Eve and Oktoberfest, when fares can reach as high as 5.5 times the going rate.
Under the old surge system, drivers made the most money when they accepted passengers who needed long rides during high surge windows.
Long surge rides are so rare they’re known as “unicorns” in the industry because drivers aren’t told where they’re taking their passengers until after they’ve agreed to the drive. Drivers also keep a larger portion of the fare on longer drives, about 70 percent, as opposed to shorter rides where the company takes about half, Schmeckpeper said.
After thinking it over, however, Schmeckpeper said flat surges could help drivers in a small to medium market like La Crosse, where about 90 percent of his trips are short.
Schmeckpeper considers anything within two miles a short ride, including trips between downtown La Crosse and the university campuses.
On Thursday nights and weekends, Schmeckpeper said he can expect a multiplier of 1.5 to 2 times the surge on a ride that normally costs passengers $6.80.
If the flat surge exceeds $3.40 to $6.80, passengers would pay more for that ride than they would under the old pricing system — which would in theory increase how much Schmeckpeper earns from the ride.
“That adds up if you have a lot of short runs with Thursday nights, weekends,” Schmeckpeper said. He noted that Friday night surges aren’t guaranteed because the bar scene tends to be quieter on Friday evenings.
Ryan Cornett, of La Crosse, who’s been driving Uber full time for about four months, said he prefers the old system because it’s more straightforward. “When I see a 2x surge, I know I’m getting double the rate.”
However, despite seeing online Reddit conversations where drivers didn’t seem too happy with the changes, Cornett said the changes could be good for local drivers and passengers.
Uber’s promise of more reliable surges, which would make the surge window up to three times longer, could incentivize drivers to drive more during bad weather, Cornett said.
The recent cold snap has kept him busy picking up passengers, including people using Uber for the first time because their cars broke down, Cornett said. “People need rides out there.”
