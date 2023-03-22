Pearl Street Brewery’s “Pints for a Purpose” starting Tuesday April 4, hopes to aid in fundraising for area nonprofits that make a difference in the community along with connecting nonprofits with the community in nontraditional environments like the brewery's Tasting Room. Each nonprofit will be on hand the first Tuesday of that month to chat (*unless noted), answer questions and take donations.

2023 “Pints for a Purpose” Schedule

April: La Crescent Softball Boosters (onsite April 4)

May: La Crosse Storytelling Festival (onsite May 2)

June: Rotary Club of La Crosse - After Hours (onsite June 6)

July: Couleecap, Inc. (*onsite July 11)

August: For Independent Hmong Farmers Corp. (onsite Aug. 1)

September: The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse (onsite Sept. 5)

October: The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection (onsite Oct. 3)

November: Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area (onsite Nov. 7)

The nonprofits will receive $1 from every pint and $3 from every growler sold on Tuesday Nights in 2023 from 4-8 p.m. throughout the month.

About Pearl Street Brewery

Pearl Street Brewery has created award-winning craft beers for 21 years. The beer can be found in restaurants, bars and retailers all over Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. Patrons can visit the Tasting Room Tuesday through Sunday. Private tours can be set up by appointment. The brewery hosts musical groups, yoga classes, fundraisers and many community events.