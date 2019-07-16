Pearl Street Brewery will host "Hops and Hot Rods" from noon to 6 p.m. July 20 at 1401 St. Andrew St.
The program, in joint sponsorship with Koenig Performance Body & Paint, Inc. and the Sprout for Kids Foundation, will feature a car show, food trucks and live music. Registration is open for showing all models and makes of cars through a Google form or by emailing travis@pearlstreetbrewery.com.
The $10 cost to attend benefits the Central High School Auto Shop program.
Any questions can be directed to travis@pearlstreetbrewery.com or by calling 608-784-4832.
