It’s worth popping in to the Pearl Street Pop Up group in downtown La Crosse, where customers not only can shop for Christmas gifts and treats but also meet the product’s creators for an added personal touch.
“It’s a great program,” said Jennifer Barney, owner of Meringue Bakery in Stoddard who also is one of seven stores that have popped up in the former Stamp ’n Hand at 200 S. Fourth St., although they adopted the Pearl Street moniker as a quickly recognizable La Crosse brand.
“It’s through Couleecap in downtown La Crosse,” Barney said Thursday, when she pulled staffing duties. “They partnered together and got funding. It helps small businesses like mine, who don’t have an actual retail storefront.”
The group of seven shops launched Oct. 26 in a wide-open space where the owners rotate shifts to staff the main counter that is the hub to their stores, emanating like spokes from the center.
One of the businesses is Driftless Skincare, purveyor of natural skin care products that owner Sara Kujak makes. Kujak is one of the main organizers of the Pearl Street Pop Up, which also includes Jason Ray Photography, Paterfamilias, LaCrossome Clothing Co., Good for You Apothecary and Carlson Roasting. The Pearl Street Pop Up also features items from Kitchypoo, Annie Goldman Stoneware Pottery and artPOP of La Crosse.
Barney, who brings a national reputation to the shops with her title as the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Champion from last season, offers a variety of her products at the pop up, including cookies, candies and cakes, among other delights. Patrons also can special order from her Meringue Bakery.
Barney also will offer two free baking demonstrations, using Meringue recipes, — one in which she will show how to make chocolate frosting and chocolate cake samples will be available, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 26, and
ArtPOP will host a MyIntent Leather Bracelet class from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
The pop up, modeled after a similar venture that has operated in Viroqua for five seasons, “helps people like us because we can get into an actual space, and it helps the landlord out because otherwise this would have been an empty space.
“It gets him exposure, and hopefully, he can find a long-term lessor when this is over,” she said. “It’s just a short-term run. All of us are here for two to three months, and all of us are finished by the end of the year.
“It’s a great way to get in before the holiday sales and get exposure for all of our products,” she said.
The timing also is convenient for Small Business Saturday, a national boost for small businesses that Downtown Mainstreet Inc. in La Crosse will sponsor from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 24.
