"Pedal for a Purpose" participants cycle in support of YMCA Annual Campaign

Also benefiting from the annual campaign are the Community Teen Center in La Crosse, which offers an inclusive, engaging and safe space for 8th through 12th graders to interact, craft, eat and recreate, and LIVESTRONG at the Y, a free 12-week program for cancer survivors that focuses on both physical and mental wellbeing.

“The annual campaign really helps us stay true to our mission of helping everybody learn, grow and thrive,” Wiltgen says. “Donations give us the means to continue to offer these things that are so important to the community.”

Brenda Murray was among the some 30 participants in the 9 a.m. Spin-a-thon session in La Crosse, pumping her legs to turned-up tunes as the studio lighting transitioned from blue to purple to green to red.

Murray, who planned to power her way through a second class, calls spinning “more motivating than doing something on my own.” Murray praised the instructors and variety of activities offered at the YMCA and was happy to contribute to the Annual Campaign.

“The Y does so many good things in the community and (the campaign) makes the Y more accessible for all,” Murray said.