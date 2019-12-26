You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian, driver identified in fatal Christmas Eve crash in Hokah
Pedestrian, driver identified in fatal Christmas Eve crash in Hokah

HOKAH, Minn. — A pedestrian killed on Christmas Eve in Hokah has been identified as Kerrie J. Hauser, 49, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Hokah woman was walking her dog at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 24 on the southbound shoulder of Hwy. 16 when she was struck by an eastbound GMC Acadia driven by Brittany D. Robb, 35, Lewiston, Minn.

The investigation remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

