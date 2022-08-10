Pediatric parechovirus: Mayo expert explains risks, prevention

Cases of pediatric parechovirus are on the rise, with the CDC issuing a health alert last month. While the pathogens are common, recent infections are attributed to a subvariant more likely to cause severe disease.

The health alert advises physicians to include testing for PeV when seeking to diagnose infants with symptoms such as rash, fever, cough or those associated with sepsis or neurological conditions. Most parechoviruses are not cause for concern, with most children having been infected by age 5, with minor or absent symptoms.

However, the strain recently in circulation -- A3 -- has higher potential to be dangerous for infants under 3 months of age, and even more so for those in their first month.

"What we're seeing is babies who are being admitted to hospital because of fever, sepsis-like illness, and sometimes because of infection of the brain or lining around the brain -- we call it meningitis or encephalitis, says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases expert.

The CDC in May 2022 began receiving reports of the infection from multiple states, with all tested specimens of type A3. As there is not currently systematic surveillance for PeV in the U.S., it is unknown whether 2022 cases are higher overall than in previous years. Increased availability of testing, the CDC notes, could have some effect on the number of diagnosis.

During a six-week period in spring 2022, a Tennessee children's hospital admitted 23 infants for PeV, and a study of the cases found 21 fully recovered, while one was left with potential hearing loss and a second expected to have significant developmental delays due to numerous seizures. One death due to the virus was confirmed in Connecticut this summer.

"Thankfully, most of the cases reported have been mild, and the child has recovered on their own. But it is possible to have long-term issues, especially neurodevelopmental in some children who have more severe involvement of the brain," says Rajapakse.

Parechovirus is spread either through respiratory droplets and stool, and a person can remain contagious up to three weeks through the respiratory tract and as long as six months through the gastrointestinal tract.

Precautions include thorough handwashing, limiting physical contact between the baby and others, and keeping the child away from individuals experiencing sickness.

"If you have a baby, especially under 3 months of age, the most important thing you can do is try and avoid anyone who may be ill," Rajapakse says. "That protects the baby from lots of different types of infections."

There is no specific treatment for PeV, but symptoms may be manageable. Parents are encouraged to check with their pediatrician if their infant is showing signs of the virus.