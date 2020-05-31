Pediatrician says immunizations crucial, service now offered at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare

Gundersen Health System is now offering pediatric immunizations at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare, two weeks after implementing the service for adult patients.
Beginning June 1, youth 2 and older can receive routine immunizations at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic in the Village Shopping Center, 2500 Hwy. 33.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance through the patient's primary care provider, and individuals are asked to remain in their vehicle until their appointment time in adherence with social-distancing efforts.
“We must ensure that children receive timely vaccines, especially at a time when immunization rates are falling dramatically nationally and locally, to prevent new outbreaks of serious diseases,” says Gundersen pediatrician Dr. Rajiv Naik. “Offering a vaccine-only location for catch-up and routine immunizations is a critical step in providing safe and convenient care for our patients and is one example of how we are looking for new opportunities to improve their experience of care.”
During safer-at-home, many hospitals and clinics delayed appointments for non-emergency services, and in addition some parents have cancelled, fearful of exposing their children or themselves to viral spread during the coronavirus pandemic. Coulee Region and tri-state area residents are among those falling behind on routine immunizations.
"We're talking hundreds to thousands of patients who need to get caught up on vaccines," Naik says.
At what point an overdue vaccine becomes a health risk is dependent on the type, Naik says, but Gundersen is working quickly to contact patients who need to be caught up on essential immunizations.
Naik understands the concerns patients and parents have about being in a public setting at a time when social distancing and remaining home are still recommended, but says that while children do contribute to spread of and can contract the infection, at present vaccine-preventable diseases including measles, meningitis and whooping cough prove greater threats than the coronavirus.
In addition, Naik says every precaution is being taken at all Gundersen facilities, including La Crosse ExpressCare, to maintain proper distancing between people, and all patients and staff will be required to wear a face covering while on the premises. Thorough sanitation practices continue.
At a time when the pandemic is on the top of everyone's mind, "We have to make sure people don't forget about their other health-care needs," Naik says.
As part of Gundersen's ongoing mission to implement safe, innovative methods of providing health services during COVID-19 -- efforts including increased telehealth options have proven successful -- Naik says they will be looking at alternate ways to deliver vaccines effectively, conveniently and with limited contact time. Feedback from patients is welcomed.
"The silver lining to this horrible time we are going through is that we are looking critically at the ways we provide care, and are exploring new avenues," Naik says.
Immunizations will continue to be available at Gundersen's La Crosse and Onalaska family medicine and pediatrics locations. For more information, patients should contact their primary care provider or call 608-782-7300.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
