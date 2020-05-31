Pediatrician says immunizations crucial, service now offered at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare

"We're talking hundreds to thousands of patients who need to get caught up on vaccines," Naik says.

At what point an overdue vaccine becomes a health risk is dependent on the type, Naik says, but Gundersen is working quickly to contact patients who need to be caught up on essential immunizations.

Naik understands the concerns patients and parents have about being in a public setting at a time when social distancing and remaining home are still recommended, but says that while children do contribute to spread of and can contract the infection, at present vaccine-preventable diseases including measles, meningitis and whooping cough prove greater threats than the coronavirus.

In addition, Naik says every precaution is being taken at all Gundersen facilities, including La Crosse ExpressCare, to maintain proper distancing between people, and all patients and staff will be required to wear a face covering while on the premises. Thorough sanitation practices continue.

At a time when the pandemic is on the top of everyone's mind, "We have to make sure people don't forget about their other health-care needs," Naik says.