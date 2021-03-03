Pediatricians concerned as childhood immunizations drop during pandemic

A graph from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows during the week of March 30, among children age 5 and 6, only 42 vaccines were administered versus an average of 820 the previous four years. While rates increased during the back to school weeks, the disparity was still extreme, at 1,208 doses vs. the 2,644 average for the week of August 24.

All other age groups showed alarming drops as well. On a broad level, for the week of March 30 those age 5 to 18 averaged 7,653 immunizations in previous years vs. 635 in 2020. For the week of August 24, the numbers were 22,222 and 9,590, respectively.

"Children for many reasons are some of the hidden victims of the pandemic, not only with their lack of opportunity to be in in-person school, where they need critical education and socialization, but also because they are missing out on healthcare opportunities," Naik says. "And those of us who are pediatricians know how important preventative care is, and vaccines are probably the single most important thing we can do to keep our children healthy."