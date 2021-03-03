Pediatricians concerned as childhood immunizations drop during pandemic

Childhood immunizations are down during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a counterintuitive phenomenon given the COVID-19 crisis has put a spotlight on vaccines and the spread of disease.
Patients falling behind on routine shots is of great concern to pediatricians and infectious disease experts, and the problem is evident on national and statewide levels. According to a survey from the Prevent Cancer Foundation, the results of which were released last month, 19% of parents stated they had missed their children’s scheduled vaccinations.
A study co-conducted by the CDC showed that between March 13 to April 19, there was a 2.5 million-dose decrease in orders of routine childhood vaccines, not including the flu shot, and a 250,000-dose drop in vaccines against measles.
In Wisconsin, youth vaccinations were lowest between March 23 to May 11, and in total during 2020 fewer people received their recommended vaccinations than the average year from 2015 to 2019. The decline was most profound for youth age 5 and 6.
"The fact of that matter is that in the early stages of the pandemic, not only were some people choosing not to come in, but medical centers were delaying visits, and that resulted in missed opportunities to vaccinate children," says Dr. Raj Naik, pediatrician and immunization expert at Gundersen Health System.
A graph from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows during the week of March 30, among children age 5 and 6, only 42 vaccines were administered versus an average of 820 the previous four years. While rates increased during the back to school weeks, the disparity was still extreme, at 1,208 doses vs. the 2,644 average for the week of August 24.
All other age groups showed alarming drops as well. On a broad level, for the week of March 30 those age 5 to 18 averaged 7,653 immunizations in previous years vs. 635 in 2020. For the week of August 24, the numbers were 22,222 and 9,590, respectively.
"Children for many reasons are some of the hidden victims of the pandemic, not only with their lack of opportunity to be in in-person school, where they need critical education and socialization, but also because they are missing out on healthcare opportunities," Naik says. "And those of us who are pediatricians know how important preventative care is, and vaccines are probably the single most important thing we can do to keep our children healthy."
Naik says one of the potential problems with telehealth appointments is the missed chance to inoculate youth. Pediatricians and families will need to be diligent about catching kids up on their necessary shots, and Naik says creative solutions, such as utilizing non-hospital settings, will be need to be developed to make vaccinations more convenient so similar plummets don't happen in the future.
"We certainly hope we don't see any vaccine preventable disease come back as a result of this pandemic," Naik says.
Naik urges parents to bring their child in even if they are months overdue for their shots, saying "it's never too late."
"But in general, we want to get children protected as well as we can as soon as we can (for the) longest lasting protection, and the vaccine schedule is designed for just that purpose," Naik says.
The coronavirus vaccine is not yet approved for those under 17. Studies are underway for use of the Pfizer and Moderna versions on the 12 to 17 demographic, and youth studies will likely begin upon approval of shots for the former age group.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.