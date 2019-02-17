Try 1 month for 99¢

An apartment fire displaced 15 people Saturday on the La Crosse's South Side.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first-floor apartment at 1312 S. Fourth St. when they arrived about 4:20 p.m.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, according to the La Crosse Fire Department, and nobody was injured. A dog was killed in the fire.

The first-floor apartment where the fire started sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. The other units were affected by smoke, but authorities say the fire was contained to the one unit.

The Fort McCoy Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse Street Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Excel Energy, Red Cross, and the Coulee Region Humane Society assisted the La Crosse Fire Department at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

