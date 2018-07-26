It was an idea that had been percolating for years, but came to fruition after a few rounds of coffee with the mayor and a discussion at the 2017 Compassionate Community Assembly.
During quarterly meetings with Mayor Tim Kabat, local faith leaders pinpointed a need for a welcoming community as a citywide priority.
The call for inclusivity was echoed at the Assembly, and with the input and participation of 16 local organizations, People Fest was born.
The free event, scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park, is a nonpolitical, nondenominational opportunity to learn about other cultures in an upbeat atmosphere.
“What we hope to happen at People Fest is to not just observe, but connect,” said John David, director of the Compassionate Community Faith Alliance. “We all have the same agenda of building up understanding, and what better way than a party where these conversations come about and (we ask), ‘What can we do next?’”
Organizations including the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, African-American Mutual Assistance Network and Church Women United of La Crosse Area will have displays, with some offering samples of traditional foods or hosting cultural song or dance performances. The city of La Crosse Human Rights Commission and county of La Crosse are among the sponsors, and representatives from local groups of all cultures, races and faiths were invited.
“It was important we didn’t have just well-meaning, supportive European people,” David said of organizing the event.
Each participating organization was given the freedom to choose the education, entertainment and activity they felt best communicated their culture.
Six groups will take a turn on the Riverside Bandshell stage, with Centro Latino bringing a vocal group from Arcadia to perform while showcasing outfits traditional to several regions in Mexico. The La Crosse Chinese Association will host a dance performance with a tribute to 1930s nightlife in Shanghai, as well as sharing a display of formal Chinese dresses, called cheongsam, and artifacts.
“Art is a reflection of our culture,” said Hongying Xu, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “The first step is for us is to represent there is a Chinese community here.”
“To many, we are just ‘Asian,’” added Jenny Tang Waters, an administrative assistant at the Viterbo Dahl School of Business. “This can be an education. We can answer questions and make a visual impact. They can hear the music, taste the food, have the experience.”
The Enduring Families project, spearheaded by Denise Christy-Moss, will give a condensed, reprisal performance of the African-American Living History bus tour, first held in coordination with last month’s Juneteenth celebration. Local individuals in period clothing will offer a narration of the lives of prominent African American individuals who worked or lived in the Coulee Region around a century ago. George Taylor, the first black candidate for president, and bronze-medal-winning Olympian George Coleman Poage are among those highlighted in the vignettes.
The content from the Enduring Families project, compiled from research by retired multicultural history teacher Rebecca Mormann Krieger and Teri Wachuta, will be added to the curriculum of local schools this fall. Krieger says diversity education in the community is desperately needed and hopes parents will learn alongside their children.
“Everybody’s intention, I think, is in the right place, but they’re fumbling around with what to do,” Krieger said. “Start with the youngest kids and move forward.”
Members of the Ho-Chunk Youth and Learning Center will do their part in educating the young crowd with coloring pages and coordinating Ho-Chunk language text. Barb Nagel, representing the Jewish Congregation, will teach a psalm she feels embodies the essence of People Fest: celebrating unity within diversity.
“It says in part, ‘How good and how pleasant it is for brothers and sisters to dwell together, especially in unity,’” Nagel said. She will also lead a circle dance and teach basic Hebrew words.
Organizers of the event hope to make it an annual occurrence, and an opportunity to encourage future collaborations and educational opportunities among all facets and faces of the community.
“This will be very welcoming, and we’re very grateful,” Christy-Moss said. “It’s a really nice way to break the ice, and this festival will be a very, very needed step in creating inclusion.”
Give it a year,maybe two, and it will be another La Crosse drunk fest(sadly).
Soooo anything but European cultures?
