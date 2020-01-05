People's Food Co-op event introduces La Crosse shoppers to natural wellness products

Karen Eckert with WI Hemp Scientific introduced shoppers to the Sussex, Wis., business’ CBD products, which the Co-op started carrying a few weeks ago.

Offered in full and broad spectrum formulations, all extraction of the locally sourced hemp takes place in the company’s Sussex facility. CBD has become a booming business since the 2018 Farm Bill decriminalized hemp, and with the pet industry joining the bandwagon WI Hemp Scientific now offers 250 to 1000 mg varieties for canines.

“What I like is there is a variety not only for people but the animals as well, because pets are family,” Eckert said.

Pets fearful of thunderstorms and fireworks may find CBD provides a calming effect, Eckert says, while those with arthritis could have a reduction in joint pain. However, she notes, consumers should be informed before delving into CBD.

“I always tell everyone you should start with your doctor or your vet and do your own research,” Eckert says. “You are the No. 1 factor.”