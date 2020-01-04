People's Food Co-op Healthy You Year event introduces shoppers to natural wellness products

Two decades ago, herbalist Bonnie Kreckow formulated a massage oil for muscle tension and aches. Among her most popular products for years, it was a ringing endorsement from a man with back pain that led to the oil’s eventual quirky moniker.
“He came back the next day and said, ‘Whatever you have in there is magic juice,’” Kreckow recalls.
Kreckow had plenty of vials of Nature’s Magic Juice, along with salves, creams and natural cough remedies, on her table at Saturday’s Healthy You Year event at the People’s Food Co-op, which featured several vendors passing out samples and sharing information on consumable or topical organic, sustainable and regionally produced items.
Kreckow, whose Winona-based Simply ‘bee’ Natural company uses certified organic herbs for all remedies and essences, also offers facial creams free of alcohol and parabens, which sparked the interest of event attendee Emily Olson.
Olson, who came to the co-op specifically for the Healthy You Year event, suffers from an eye condition called blepharitis and tries to avoid the often chemical-laden beauty products from drugstores. In addition to seeking serums and moisturizers that won’t irritate her sensitive eyes, Olson was looking for ways to boost her general health.
“I’m trying to set some goals for 2020,” Olson said, noting, “I’m definitely open to supplements. I thought, ‘Why not get a little more educated about them?’”
Karen Eckert with WI Hemp Scientific introduced shoppers to the Sussex, Wis., business’ CBD products, which the Co-op started carrying a few weeks ago.
Offered in full and broad spectrum formulations, all extraction of the locally sourced hemp takes place in the company’s Sussex facility. CBD has become a booming business since the 2018 Farm Bill decriminalized hemp, and with the pet industry joining the bandwagon WI Hemp Scientific now offers 250 to 1000 mg varieties for canines.
“What I like is there is a variety not only for people but the animals as well, because pets are family,” Eckert said.
Pets fearful of thunderstorms and fireworks may find CBD provides a calming effect, Eckert says, while those with arthritis could have a reduction in joint pain. However, she notes, consumers should be informed before delving into CBD.
“I always tell everyone you should start with your doctor or your vet and do your own research,” Eckert says. “You are the No. 1 factor.”
Also on hand at the Healthy You Year event were Element to Wellness massage therapist Shannon Krautkramer, who offered abbreviated sessions on site, and representatives from Nordic Naturals, Garden of Life, Superior Fresh and SunLeaf Naturals. The latter, based in Waconia, Minn., crafts hygiene products, aromatherapy perfumes and candles free of synthetic petrochemicals. The company’s soap-bar-style shampoos eliminate the use for plastic bottles, which SunLeaf Naturals eschews entirely.
“It’s a super clean company,” said Robert Askildson, who manned the SunLeaf table. “Good ingredients and really beneficial to the environment.”
A second Healthy You Year event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S. Scheduled vendors include 4 Elements, M.M. Skin Food, CoCo Roo and Wish Garden.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.