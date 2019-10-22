The People's Food Co-Op will host a celebration local farmers and producers from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
The event, held at the store at 315 Fifth Ave. S., will include samples from local farmers and producers, and the co-op's line of seasonal flavors cooked up in its kitchens. There also will be music and trick-or-treating stations throughout the store for children.
Some of the local farmers and suppliers scheduled for the event include Deep Rooted Organics, Kickapoo Coffee, Metz’s Hart-Land Creamery, Cress Spring Body Care, WiscoPop and Driftless Stitch.
For more information, call 608-784-5798 or go to www.pfc.coop.
