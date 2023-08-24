Gillette Pepsi La Crosse is inviting the community to join it in celebrating 125 years with birthday bash from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

The event will take place at Gillette Pepsi La Crosse at 1900 West Ave. South. The Children’s Museum of La Crosse will prepare brats. Additionally, the Coulee Region Humane Society will host a live adoption event during the party. There also will be cake, ice cream, Pepsi products, party favors, a bounce house, yard games and other entertainment.