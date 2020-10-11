 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Performance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
0 comments

Performance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

{{featured_button_text}}

Performance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, the Viterbo University and La Crosse area communities will host a performance by professor, author and actor Javier Ávila via Zoom at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

“The Trouble with My Name” tells the story of a Puerto Rican teacher moving from the island to the continental U.S. It includes pictures, poems, music, autobiographical narrative, family memorabilia and historical accounts in order to, in a comedic style, debate the ethnic and cultural stereotypes about Hispanics and Latinos in America today.

To view this free event live on Zoom, email lasp@viterbo.edu to request the registration link.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News