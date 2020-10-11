Performance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, the Viterbo University and La Crosse area communities will host a performance by professor, author and actor Javier Ávila via Zoom at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
“The Trouble with My Name” tells the story of a Puerto Rican teacher moving from the island to the continental U.S. It includes pictures, poems, music, autobiographical narrative, family memorabilia and historical accounts in order to, in a comedic style, debate the ethnic and cultural stereotypes about Hispanics and Latinos in America today.
To view this free event live on Zoom, email lasp@viterbo.edu to request the registration link.
