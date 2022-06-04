- Solar panel and alteration, $15,335.26, A. Drake Hokanson, 2027 Cass St.
- Re-roof, $10,058, Dustin Bolduan, 1523 Barlow St.
- Alteration, $4,912.07, Kimberly Bloss, 823 George St.
- Gazebo, $3,550, Daniel and Stacy Lundtvedt, 1243 Park Ave.
- Re-roof, $17,000, La Crosse Rentals, 931 Seventh St.
- Alteration, $16,327, Natalie Heneghan, 1810 Ferry St.
- Wooden patio deck, $10,500, VSC Corp., 2505 State Road
- Re-roof, $8,000, Coulee Region Apartment Rentals, 730 Liberty St.
- Sign, $595, Azalea Blue Studios, 1507 Caledonia St.
- Alteration, $4,601.95, Tricia Krueger, 1410 Moore St.
- Re-roof, $6,500, Riverland Investments, 1518 Ferry St.
- Fence, $5,742, Roger Dolato, 1702 Barnabee Road
- Detached garage, $40,000, BNW Enterprises, 621 Rose St.
- Wooden patio deck, $1,400, Thomas and Marilyn Goltz, 2055 31st St.
- Alteration, $489,000, Old 5 Development LLC, 1222 Denton St.
- Re-roof, $26,000, Steve Earp, 2609 George St.
- Re-roof, $12,247, Benjamin Thompson, 1649 Loomis St.
- Re-roof, $13,381.05, Martha Keaton, 1332 Winnebago St.
- Re-window/door, $6,000, Herbert Gust Joint Revocable Trust, 1633 Avon St.
- Re-roof, $4,626.24, Bart Bruley, 1111 10th St.
- Alteration, $20,000, Rick Mansfield, 913 Adams St.
- Sign, $19,000, D. William Matthew LLC, 1802 State St.
- Sign, $1,000, Marine Credit Union, 300 Second St.
- Demolition, no cost, Kwik Trip, 2506 South Ave.
- Alteration, $12,100, PR Valley View, 3800 Hwy. 16
- New construction, $200,000, Regan Murphy, 2102 Prospect St.
- Fence, $10,000, Travis Tippery, 1132 Rose St.,
- Fence, $5,000, Daryle Brye, 2124 Jackson St.
- Detached garage, $35,000, Mark Halverson, 1603 Gillette St.
- Signs, $681.67 each, 2541, 2615 and 2539 Commerce St., Curran Properties and Paul J. Curran Revocable Trust
- Re-roof, $19,000, Scott and Laura Carrington, 4520 Woodland GRN
- Re-roof, $650,000, Indianhead Warehouse Corp., 2300 Larson St.
- Wooden deck patio, $19,128, John Braaten, 3515 Birch St.
- Solar panel, $47,104, Chad and Martha Niegelsen, 1646 Bainbridge St.
- Solar panel, $24,468, Richard and Michelle Noronha, W3769 Highland Drive
- Solar panel, $17,076, Steven and Anne Mach, W5870 Cedar Road
- Patio, retaining wall, $2,000, Gary and Pamela Knudtson, 1006 Breezy Point Road
- Solar panel, $6,000, Peter Gruendeman, W4511 Cty. Road B, West Salem
- Attached deck, $25,000, Ryan and Lori Hagen, W6325 Winesap Drive
- Carport, $4,000, Brian Shockey, N7157 Walnut St., Holmen
- Addition, $105,000, Jesse Martin and Cassie Everson-Martin, N5717 Lehman Road, West Salem